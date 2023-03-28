 
Pak vs Afg: Netizens compare Ihsanullah with Shoaib Akhtar after fiery delivery

By
SDSports Desk

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Afghanistan player Najibullah Zadran (L) and Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah. — Twitter/@abululhassan
Afghanistan player Najibullah Zadran (L) and Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah. — Twitter/@abululhassan

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the third match of the T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to prevent a series whitewash on Monday. 

Despite losing the first two matches, the Green Shirts displayed a solid performance, with their bowlers defending a total of 183 runs in the last T20I. 

Fiery pacer Ihsanullah bowled magnificently in the final match of the series, taking three wickets off only 29 runs in just four overs. 

Ihsanullah dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) and Karim Janat (nought) before his sharp bouncer at Najibullah Zadran. 

During the 11th over, the pacer left Najibullah's chin bleeding due to his sharp bouncer, which restricted the player from continuing the match. 

Najibullah was stable but could not resume his innings. 

Social media users on Twitter started comparing Ihsanullah with Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, saying that the young fast bowler reminded them of the former bowler. 

Let's take a look: 

Ihsanullah later checked on the fellow cricketer to see if he is fine. 

