 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimin from BTS tops Spotify’s Global Songs chart

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

His debut solo album Face has been doing exceptionally well since its release on March 24th
His debut solo album 'Face' has been doing exceptionally well since its release on March 24th 

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has gone on to top Spotify’s Global Songs chart with his title track Like Crazy. This makes him the first-ever solo K-pop artist to have topped the Global Songs chart on the streaming service.

He hit the No. 1 spot on the list with around 6,013,972 streams. He also previously achieved his biggest-ever debut on Spotify with Like Crazy (English Version) as it debuted on the Global Songs Chart at No. 2, gaining approximately 6,634,838 filtered streams on the first day of release.

His debut solo album Face has been doing exceptionally well since its release on March 24th as it topped the iTunes charts in over 100 countries only a couple of hours later. He also became the first-ever solo artist on Hanteo Chart to have achieved over 1 million sales on the first day.  

More From Entertainment:

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals tracklist for debut album

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals tracklist for debut album
50 Cent threatens to 'expose' TV industry, later deletes post

50 Cent threatens to 'expose' TV industry, later deletes post
'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' audition

'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' audition
K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album

K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside
Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto

Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto
Jimin from BTS earns his highest entry on Billboard Hot 100

Jimin from BTS earns his highest entry on Billboard Hot 100
Harry Styles poses with members from BTS

Harry Styles poses with members from BTS
Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’

Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’
'John Wick' star argues for spinoff show

'John Wick' star argues for spinoff show
'Daredevil: Born Again' actor confirms season 2

'Daredevil: Born Again' actor confirms season 2