50 Cent threatens to 'expose' TV industry, later deletes post

50 Cent posted to expose the TV industry in the Instagram but soon deleted the post.

The In Da Club rapper recently shared on social media that he would uncover the TV industry reality if he could.

In the now-deleted post, he allegedly captioned a picture of FOX 5 News correspondent Lisa Evers saying, “This lady from Fox 5 News called asking if I would speak to her about my experience in television production.”

He concluded the anecdote, “I said, ‘Like [about] real behind-the-scenes’…if she does this, the TV is going to go black.”

In another post, the crime-drama Power co-creator boasted about his rising media success in the industry.

The rapper captioned,“…there is not [one] African American person with green-light power in all of television. WTF, I gotta turn it up now!







