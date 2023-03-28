‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal

After providing a urine and hair sample, he tested positive for marijuana, propofol, cocaine and ketamine

South Korean star Yoo Ah In releases a statement amidst his highly controversial drug scandal. He attended a private summons on March 27th at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit.

The summons was held around 50 days after the investigation initially began. Though the original date was revealed to the public to be March 24th, it ended up getting postponed.

After providing both a urine and hair sample, he went on to test positive for marijuana, propofol, cocaine and ketamine. The doctor who was responsible for supplying him with the drugs was arrested earlier and was found to be illegally using propofol himself as well.

The actor bowed his head in front of the reporters and stated that: "I am fully aware of the mistakes I have made. I am reflecting on myself. Any words of apology will not be enough but I am sorry."