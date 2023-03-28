 
Why did Meghan Markle not accompany Prince Harry to UK?

Prince Harry, who's on his first trip to the UK since the release of his tell-all memoir Spar, was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the High Court in London with a group of high-profile individuals on Monday to attend a hearing in his claims of misuse of private information and alleged unlawful information gathering against the Associated Newspapers.

As soon the news of Harry's arrival broke out, the royal watchers began questioning whether he had travelled back with Meghan and their two children. But, Meghan was not there to support her hubby in his legal battle due to security reasons.

The younger son of King Charles has previously claimed that it is too dangerous for him and his family to return to the UK. It's also not yet known whether the Sussexes will attend the King's coronation in May.

Another reason that Meghan avoided to travel with his husband could be that the couple did not want to interrupt their children's schedule by making them travel for such a short period as the court hearing is set to last just four days.

However, Harry's recent trip has raised hope that he would be part of his father's landmark event in the Summer.

There's another question about Harry's whereabouts in the UK as, earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Duke has been told to evict their UK base by King Charles. Harry is reportedly staying with pop legend Elton John at Frogmore Cottage which was gifted to the couple on their wedding by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

