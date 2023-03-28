Jennifer Aniston says ‘aging gratefully after rising out of some ashes'

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in Friends which catapulted her to worldwide fame, has revealed that she is all about ‘aging gratefully.’

During a joint interview with Access Hollywood alongside her Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler, the 54-year-old was questioned about her current outlook on life which she recently describing ‘phoenix rising’.

Expressing gratitude for the current chapter of her life, Aniston said: "I feel like I've risen out of some ashes."



The Morning Show star added: "But I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows."

"And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing. I'm very grateful," she continued.

She went on: "I’m aging gratefully."

Aniston was in two highly-publicized marriages, with Brad Pitt from 2000-2005, and then Justin Theroux for two years until 2018 – and revealed that Adam Sandler often mocks her love life.



Murder Mystery 2 sees Aniston team up once again with real-life close pal Sandler, 56, as they head to Paris to crack another case.

