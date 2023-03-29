Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted at ‘hottest private club’ in Hollywood

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are putting rumours of being iced out of Hollywood to rest with a recent sighting at tinsel town’s ‘hottest private members club’.



According to The Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen at the San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles, which is known as one of the ‘most exclusive clubs’ in the whole world.

As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan were seen stepping out of a huge SUV before making their way into the club, with a source close to the couple calling it a ‘bold move’.

The insider stated: “I know that San Vincente has a back door for celebrities, so no one needs to see you coming and going. They’re really all about privacy.”

“They have way bigger stars than Harry and Meghan coming in and no one will ever know they’re there. But Harry and Meghan said, 'we're fine' and that they didn’t need to use it. And even when they left, they used the main entrance,” the source added.

While San Vincente has developed a reputation for being ultra-exclusive, it is not unfounded; non-members can’t even access the club’s website as it needs a member’s login.

The Hollywood Reporter also shared that the club’s membership goes up to around £1,500 to join, and £3,800 annually to stay a member; the price also isn’t inclusive of what members pay inside!

Not only is it heavy on the pockets, the wait list is allegedly super long; according to THR, it was around 7,000 people long in 2019 with the club only having a capacity for 3,000 members.