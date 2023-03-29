‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series 'The Abandons'

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey gearing up to hit the streaming platform Netflix with an upcoming series from the creator of Son of Anarchy.

With the wrap up of Son of Anarchy's spin-off Mayans MC on FX, the creator on the show, Kurt Sutter is now all set for a new western series The Abandons, for which he has teamed up with HBO's highest rated series actress Headey.

Sutter, 62, has decided to focus on an entirely new series, and the literal western theme this time.

The Game of Thrones famed actress will play Fiona in the upcoming series, a strong, devout matriarch, who is unable to have her own children, adopts four orphans to create her own family.

The official synopsis for the series The Abandons states, "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.

These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law."

No more information regarding the production and release of this upcoming project is available as of now.