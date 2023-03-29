 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series 'The Abandons'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series The Abandons
‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series 'The Abandons'

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey gearing up to hit the streaming platform Netflix with an upcoming series from the creator of Son of Anarchy.

With the wrap up of Son of Anarchy's spin-off Mayans MC on FX, the creator on the show, Kurt Sutter is now all set for a new western series The Abandons, for which he has teamed up with HBO's highest rated series actress Headey.

Sutter, 62, has decided to focus on an entirely new series, and the literal western theme this time.

The Game of Thrones famed actress will play Fiona in the upcoming series, a strong, devout matriarch, who is unable to have her own children, adopts four orphans to create her own family.

The official synopsis for the series The Abandons states, "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.

These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law."

No more information regarding the production and release of this upcoming project is available as of now.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family website says Prince Harry's son is seventh-in-line to British throne

Royal family website says Prince Harry's son is seventh-in-line to British throne

Prince Harry's relations with royal family are improving says expert

Prince Harry's relations with royal family are improving says expert

Netflix to bring series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s book ‘Man On Fire’

Netflix to bring series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s book ‘Man On Fire’

Gigi Hadid asks people to stop electing pro-gun US politicians

Gigi Hadid asks people to stop electing pro-gun US politicians

Chloe Bailey makes solo album debut with 'In Pieces'

Chloe Bailey makes solo album debut with 'In Pieces'
Netflix 'The Night Agent' steals 'You' season 4's No.1 spot with record views

Netflix 'The Night Agent' steals 'You' season 4's No.1 spot with record views
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted at ‘hottest private club’ in Hollywood video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted at ‘hottest private club’ in Hollywood
Prince Harry advised to repair fractured relationship with William, King Charles

Prince Harry advised to repair fractured relationship with William, King Charles
Prince William’s alleged affair with British socialite Rose Hanbury back in spotlight

Prince William’s alleged affair with British socialite Rose Hanbury back in spotlight
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to be ‘snubbed’ at Met Gala video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to be ‘snubbed’ at Met Gala
Jennifer Aniston says ‘aging gratefully after rising out of some ashes'

Jennifer Aniston says ‘aging gratefully after rising out of some ashes'
Nicolas Cage remained in character as Dracula on Reinfield set, says movie director

Nicolas Cage remained in character as Dracula on Reinfield set, says movie director