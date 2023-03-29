 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Actress says King Charles was too busy to hug Harry

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Actress says King Charles was too busy to hug Harry

Journalist Dan Wootton was prominent among those who praised King Charles after reports surfaced that he has refused to meet Prince Harry during his stay in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, Wootton wrote, "Well done to King Charles for telling his treacherous son Prince Harry that he’s “too busy” to see him on his sad and attention seeking trip to the UK."

He added, "There were always going to be very real consequences for attempting to destroy your family for Hollywood millions.This is them."

Responding to the journalist, actress Densie Welch said, "He (King) was always too busy though Dan that’s the problem. Too busy to hug him when his mum died. To busy to arrange for the young boy to be saved from such an horrendous funeral ordeal from which he’s never recovered. Too busy to protect them both from his affair."

In a separate tweet, she also shared her experience with the media and wrote, "I can only imagine the lengths the Mail and The Mirror went to with Harry. I was subject to listening devices placed in my hotel room on 2 occasions, entrapment by a female journalist resulting in stories that destroyed life long friendships as I blamed them for the ‘leaks’."

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves speaks very few words in 'John Wick: Chapter 4': Here's why

Keanu Reeves speaks very few words in 'John Wick: Chapter 4': Here's why
'House of the Dragon' season 2 will be shorter than season 1: report

'House of the Dragon' season 2 will be shorter than season 1: report
Prince Harry names woman once he dated in witness statement

Prince Harry names woman once he dated in witness statement

'Avatar: The Way of Water' producer talks on new physicality of Na'vi in next film

'Avatar: The Way of Water' producer talks on new physicality of Na'vi in next film
First portrait of King Charles released

First portrait of King Charles released

Benin star Angelique Kidjo wins top music prize

Benin star Angelique Kidjo wins top music prize
Drew Barrymore experiences 'first hot flash' in front of Jennifer Aniston

Drew Barrymore experiences 'first hot flash' in front of Jennifer Aniston
Zendaya to receive 'Star of the Year' at CinemaCon Awards this year

Zendaya to receive 'Star of the Year' at CinemaCon Awards this year
Royal family website says Prince Harry's son is seventh-in-line to British throne

Royal family website says Prince Harry's son is seventh-in-line to British throne

Prince Harry's relations with royal family are improving says expert

Prince Harry's relations with royal family are improving says expert

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series 'The Abandons'

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series 'The Abandons'
Netflix to bring series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s book ‘Man On Fire’

Netflix to bring series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s book ‘Man On Fire’