Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

Sir David Jason revealed he was over the moon on the discovery of a 52-year-old and a 10-year-old grandson he previously did not know.

Following the revelation, the Only Fools and Horses actor reportedly took his daughter Abi Harris and his grandson Charlie into his family fold.

According to The Mirror, the 83-year-old had a “brief relationship” with actor Jennifer Hill, and Abi was born in 1970.

The comedy icon told the tabloid, “To say it was a surprise is an understatement.”

A Touch of Frost actor has hitched to wife Gill Hinchcliffe since 2005, and they share a daughter, Sophie Mae Jason, 22.

The actor added, ‘I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can. My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family.”

It is reported that Abi - who is also an actor - and Charlie, spent time with Sir David at his home in Ellesborough over the festive period.

The British actor met Jennifer Hill at 30, as the duo was part of of Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood at London’s May Fair theatre in 1970.