Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Rakhi Sawant finally decides to part ways with Adil Durrani

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Rakhi Sawant says she is free now
Rakhi Sawant says 'she is free now'

Rakhi Sawant has finally decided to get a divorce from husband Adil Durrani.

This news comes a month after she stated that she won’t divorce him. The sensational actress, without taking his name, said that he may marry who ever he wants to.

Rakhi has always been very open about her personal life. Ever since her issues with Adil started, she has taken over the internet by a storm. Now, in a recent interaction with media, she finally declared that she is getting a divorce from her husband.

Media asked her to share the secret of her happiness these day to which she replied: “Meri khushi ka raaz? Mera divorce hone waala hai. Hum abhi azaad ho chuke hain. (Seceret to my happiness? I’m getting divorced and I am free now).”

Sawant further stated: “Hum Azaad ho jaana chahtein hain, ab use jiske saath shaadi karni hai Kar lene do.”

Prior this month, the actress was heard speaking on the phone saying “Sochna bhi mat main tumhe divorce ya talakh dungi” (Don’t even think I’ll divorce you”). It looked like she was talking to Durrani on call.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani announced their marriage suddenly. A few days after the marriage, Rakhi accused him of cheating on her and also filed an FIR against him for domestic abuse, reports Indiatoday. 

