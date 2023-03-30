 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says ‘nibbling mushrooms’ helped him realise life is ‘illusion’

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Prince Harry confesses consuming drugs on certain occasions helped him reduce the pain.

The Duke of Sussex, who was still under the trauma of losing Princess Diana, turned to drugs to make himself feel better.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry notes: “All the great seers and philosophers say our daily life is an illusion. I always felt the truth in that. But how reassuring it was, after nibbling a mushroom, or ingesting ayahuasca, to experience it for myself.”

He adds: “The one remedy that proved most effective, however, was work. Helping others, doing some good in the world, looking outward rather than in. That was the path. Africa and Invictus, these had long been the causes closest to my heart. But now I wanted to dive in deeper.”

More From Entertainment:

Jonah Hill is expecting first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill is expecting first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar
Netflix 'The Night Agent' creator explains why killer's identity is different from book

Netflix 'The Night Agent' creator explains why killer's identity is different from book
Harry and Meghan advised not to delay decision over coronation

Harry and Meghan advised not to delay decision over coronation

Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids
Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film

Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film
New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa video

Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa
Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’ video

Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’
Jessica Alba pays tribute to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh

Jessica Alba pays tribute to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh
Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghan's charity for interview?

Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghan's charity for interview?