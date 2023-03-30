Prince Harry says ‘nibbling mushrooms’ helped him realise life is ‘illusion’

Prince Harry confesses consuming drugs on certain occasions helped him reduce the pain.



The Duke of Sussex, who was still under the trauma of losing Princess Diana, turned to drugs to make himself feel better.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry notes: “All the great seers and philosophers say our daily life is an illusion. I always felt the truth in that. But how reassuring it was, after nibbling a mushroom, or ingesting ayahuasca, to experience it for myself.”

He adds: “The one remedy that proved most effective, however, was work. Helping others, doing some good in the world, looking outward rather than in. That was the path. Africa and Invictus, these had long been the causes closest to my heart. But now I wanted to dive in deeper.”