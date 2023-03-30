 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghan's charity for interview?

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghans charity for interview?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archiewell Foundation has released its latest tax return.

According to an exclusive report in Daily Mail, the charity raised $13 million from two wealthy philanthropists and $44,77 in publication donations.

The report said the foundation gave out $3 million in grants.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Foundation in 2021 gave out $3million in grants and raised $13 million from wealthy benefactors and $4,500 in public donations, tax records reveal.

The Daily Mail reported that Archewell received a total $13,005,660 – with $10million coming from an individual donor, $3million from another, and $4,470 from other 'contributions and grants. 

The remaining $1,190 came from 'investment income', the publication reported citing documents.

The report has led to speculation that the larger donation was made by Oprah Winfrey in return for the interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave in March 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck talks on 'misconception' about his 'unhappy looking face'

Ben Affleck talks on 'misconception' about his 'unhappy looking face'
King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside
Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'

Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'
Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'

Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'
Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’

Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’
Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press video

Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press
Prince Harry admits ‘praying’ helped him with ‘posttraumatic stress’ video

Prince Harry admits ‘praying’ helped him with ‘posttraumatic stress’
Paul O'Grady 'advised' Meghan Markle to 'be totally honest with the Queen'

Paul O'Grady 'advised' Meghan Markle to 'be totally honest with the Queen'
'Prince Harry Meghan Markle flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders'

'Prince Harry Meghan Markle flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders'
Netflix hit with lawsuit over film 'No Limit' for portraying free diver as wife murderer

Netflix hit with lawsuit over film 'No Limit' for portraying free diver as wife murderer
Yara Shahidi announces end of 'Grown-ish' after sixth season: 'We're gonna do it up big'

Yara Shahidi announces end of 'Grown-ish' after sixth season: 'We're gonna do it up big'