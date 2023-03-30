 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Elvis Presley's ex Linda Thompson shares 'precious' throwback to Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson reminisced over some fond memories of late Lisa Marie Presley.

“Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day. These are all Polaroids. Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos,” she began in her caption.

“Little ‘Yisa Marisa’ as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth. She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house. We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She’s still a part of my heart,” Thompson wrote in her post.


Thompson added that she saw a reflection of Lisa Marie in her daughter Riley Keough, especially in her new show Daisy Jones & the Six.

“I don’t know how many of you are watching – or have binge watched like I did - @daisyjonesandthesix starring Lisa’s daughter @rileykeough….but if you haven’t you must! It is fantastic!! There are so many nuances in Riley’s facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa’s lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.”

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on January 12th, 2023. She is survived by her mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 77; her three daughters, Riley and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14; and her granddaughter.

Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Linda Thompson, who dated Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, told People at the time that she was “absolutely devastated and shocked” by her death.

