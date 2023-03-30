 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

'Dungeons & Dragons' star Justice Smith explains his spell-casting technique

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Dungeons & Dragons star Justice Smith explains his spell-casting technique
'Dungeons & Dragons' star Justice Smith explains his spell-casting technique

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves actor spoke about his spell-casting technique in the film.

Smith, who plays the sorcerer Simon Aumar, spoke to Digital Spy about the encouragement and input he got from directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein in developing his character’s movements.

"They had paired me with this choreographer, and she had a lot of really great ideas. We kind of just worked together to figure out what the spells were going to look like," Smith began.

"She wanted more fluid, slow gestures, but I thought something that was almost similar to dance – like staccato, concise movements – would work better. So we kind of fused our styles. And then I brought the whole sign language thing to her.

"Because I feel like if spellcasting were a thing, it would be a form of language. I wanted to ground it in something real," he explained.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star also admitted that he willfully avoided one specific way of performing spells: "I knew I didn't want to just go like this [sticks out right hand]. Every time I see that in movies, I'm like, 'That's lazy.'

"When people who have magic powers in movies, or just powers in general [...] I feel like if magic were real, it wouldn't just be simple."

"Each spell will require either a material component or a roll component or some form of gesture. I wanted it to be as individual as it is in the game, through the movements.

"In the mirror, I would film myself doing it," he revealed. "I would watch myself on the Zoom call with the choreographer, because she was in England, and I was in Ireland.

"So I would watch myself on the Zoom call, to make sure I would do it right. And she would record what we came up with together. She would record them, so I could practice them again."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is an adaptation of the iconic fantasy game. It was written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justin Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant and Daisy Head.

More From Entertainment:

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen joins 'Deadpool 3' cast

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen joins 'Deadpool 3' cast
Rosie Perez credits Johnny Depp for her confidence boost in early 90s

Rosie Perez credits Johnny Depp for her confidence boost in early 90s
Video leaks of Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming on saucepans video

Video leaks of Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming on saucepans
Kieran Culkin will miss seeing Brian Cox get cranky on set of 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin will miss seeing Brian Cox get cranky on set of 'Succession'

George Michael’s Careless Whisper joins YouTube Billion Views club

George Michael’s Careless Whisper joins YouTube Billion Views club
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘Friends’ co-star Cole Sprouse being 30

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘Friends’ co-star Cole Sprouse being 30
‘Murder Mystery 2’: Jennifer Aniston refuses to stand next to Adam Sandler

‘Murder Mystery 2’: Jennifer Aniston refuses to stand next to Adam Sandler
Kate Hudson says she was being body-shamed in early days of acting

Kate Hudson says she was being body-shamed in early days of acting
Khloé Kardashian hits back at troll who asked if she misses her ‘old face’

Khloé Kardashian hits back at troll who asked if she misses her ‘old face’
Emily Ratajkowski not surprised by allegations against ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski not surprised by allegations against ex Sebastian Bear-McClard
Prince William won’t let Prince Harry ‘spoil’ Easter holidays with family video

Prince William won’t let Prince Harry ‘spoil’ Easter holidays with family
Prince Harry won’t get ‘warm welcome’ from King Charles and Prince William video

Prince Harry won’t get ‘warm welcome’ from King Charles and Prince William