Kate Hudson says she was being body-shamed in early days of acting

Kate Hudson has explained how media attention affected her body image and relationship.

During a recent appearance on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, Hudson opened up about her experience of fame in the earlier days of her career.

“They were so mean to women. I mean, the body-shaming from being too skinny to too fat to then going up your skirt and the cellulite,” said the 43-year-old.

The Glass Onion star continued, “When I got really famous, there was so many lies.”

“It was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust, like this is unfair,” stated the actress.

Hudson explained, “There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn't in any way comprehend, that I just realised I need to figure out how to not care about any of this.”

“It was so negative. You just realise that you're letting them win the more you feel bad. If I'm going to allow this negative energy to get into me, then they win. I've given them all my power,” commented the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudson shared that her celebrity status also impacted her love life.

“I couldn't speak to a man without being partnered with him. I couldn't sit and say hello to someone,” she added.

