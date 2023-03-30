 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

The poster is different from the other visual clips and teasers released so far
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo posts a countdown poster for her soon-to-arrive solo debut. The single album will be called Me and the title track is named Flower.

The poster is different from the other visual clips and teasers released so far, stepping away from focusing on the vibrant shade of red that seems to be at the core of the concept. The poster shows a grainy shot of Jisoo as she stares at the camera.

She also released a new music video teaser for Flower on March 29th which gave a look at Jisoo in a multitude of stunning shots as a snippet of the track played in the background.

Fans of Blackpink are eagerly awaiting the release of her solo debut as her agency YG Entertainment revealed that the music video for Flower is their most expensive production to date. The album will be released on March 31st.

