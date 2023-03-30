 
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
King Charles receives crown made out of cake, cracks up: WATCH

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

file footage

King Charles on Thursday, March 30, received a special crown made out of cake during his ongoing state visit to Germany and it left him cackling, reported Mirror UK.

The monarch, currently in Germany on a state visit, went to the Brodowin Farm in Brandenburg on the second day of his trip, where he was shown the crown made out of white chocolate and Victoria sponge.

According to the reports, the crown cake took chef Antje Neumann a full 21 hours to make and weighed a whopping ten kilos!

King Charles was left surprised and visibly moved by the creation, even cutting a slice and tasting it before saying: “This is brilliant, it must have taken you weeks. This is seriously good cake!”

The German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier was in equally good spirits, and replied: “It might be the model for your crown.”

Charles’ visit to the farm just hours after he delivered what is being called a ‘historic’ speech at the Bundestag in which he talked of the special ties between the UK and Germany; he even received a standing ovation. 

