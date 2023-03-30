'Squid Game' actress Hoyeon to star alongside Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in Korean thriller

Squid Game actress Hoyeon is set to lead the upcoming Korean thriller Hope, with couple Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Na Hong-Jin, credited for the 2016 hit The Wailing, will serve as the film's director.

As per Deadline, the thriller will mark Hoyeon’s first on-screen appearance since Netflix's hit Squid Game.

Emmy-nominated Hoyeon will play the role of a policewoman in a fictional remote harbor town called Hopo Port, where "residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before."

According to the outlet, Husband and wife Fassbender and Vikander will speak English in the movie and "wanted to take part after being impressed by the director’s previous work."

This will be the second time the couple will do a movie together since The Light Between Oceans.

Hope will start shooting in Korea, sometime in 2024.