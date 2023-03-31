King Charles' plane was escorted by jet Harry sent after his father

Before touching down in Berlin, German Typhoon fighter jets flew alongside the RAF voyager to escort King Charles, his wife Queen Consort Camilla and others who accompanied them.



Pictures of the Eurofighters reminded royal fans of Prince Harry's memoir in which he mentioned the aircraft.

His controversial memoir revealed, Harry sent a Typhoon fighter jet after his father's car in Norfolk while training for combat in the military.

He wrote of how hard he worked to prepare himself for his tours of Afghanistan, including 'steering jets over marshy flats at ungodly speeds' near the Sandringham residence.

Harry explained how Charles was enthusiastic about his son's work, but insisted locals in the village of Wolferton were less keen on witnessing a ten-thousand-kilo jet roaring just over their tiled roofs.

He wrote: 'RAF Marham had received dozens of complaints. Sandringham was supposed to be a no-fly zone. All complainants were told: Such is war.

'I loved seeing Pa, loved feeling his pride, and I felt buoyed by his praise, but I had to get back to work. I was mid-control, couldn’t tell the Typhoon to please hold on a moment. Yes, yes, darling boy, back to work. He drove off.

'As he went down the track I told the Typhoon: New target. Gray Audi. Headed southeast from my position down track. Towards a big silver barn oriented east-west. The Typhoon tracked Pa, did a low pass straight over him, almost shattering the windows of his Audi. But ultimately spared him. On my orders. It went on to blow a silver barn to smithereens.'