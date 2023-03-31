 
Jamie Harris lauds SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', says 'it was fantastic'

Jamie Harris feels fascinated by the dance sequences and special effects in RRR
Hollywood actor Jamie Harris one of the cult fans of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR.

While talking to Indiatoday, Jamie talked about the film and revealed that he found it very fascinating. He also admired the dance sequences and the special effects used in the film. After watching RRR, the actor thinks that Hollywood should also make movies like this one.

He stated: "The last Bollywood movie I watched was RRR. I loved that. What I find fascinating is that the film starts with one genre and then suddenly moves to a different genre. The dance sequence, the special effect - it was fantastic. I think that is something Hollywood should do more of. You don't need to stay in one genre for the entire one movie. You can maneuverer around which made RRR more fascinating."

Rajamouli’s magnum opus has been lauded not only nationally but internationally as well. It won an award at the Golden Globes 2023. Meanwhile, it’s chartbuster song Natu Natu also won an Oscar under the category of Best Original Song.

RRR is a fictional film revolving around the story of two freedom fighters. It features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn also play a vital role in the movie.

