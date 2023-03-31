 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ friend reveals Prince Harry, Meghan’s seating at coronation

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

file footage

King Charles’ friends believe that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have prominent seats at the upcoming coronation ceremony, despite their still-ongoing royal rift.

A friend of King Charles was quoted by The Daily Beast as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more than welcome to attend Charles’ coronation, even though the couple doesn’t seem intent on a royal reconciliation.

The friend reportedly told the outlet: “Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan.”

“Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently,” the close acquaintance insisted.

Another friend also corroborated, saying: “Charles has a strong sense of tradition, and tradition dictates that Harry ought to be in the front row. I am sure he will do the right thing. Despite everything that has happened, he is his son.”

This comes days after Prince Harry’s latest swipe at the Royals, in which he openly accused the family of conspiring with British tabloids and withholding key information about phone hackings from him.

In his witness statement submitted during the preliminary hearing in his case against The Daily Mail publishers, Prince Harry said: “The Institution [the monarchy] was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s (News Group Newspapers) phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation.”

He also further said: “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet confirmed whether they will be travelling to the UK to attend King Charles’ coronation, scheduled for May 6, the same day as the birthday of their son Archie. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'
Jodie Turner-Smith think it's 'Major' working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Jodie Turner-Smith think it's 'Major' working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler
Saddam Hussein movie 'The Prisoner in His Palace,' in the works from 'Chernobyl' director

Saddam Hussein movie 'The Prisoner in His Palace,' in the works from 'Chernobyl' director

Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life

Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life
Meghan Markle breaks silence on Spotify podcast win: READ video

Meghan Markle breaks silence on Spotify podcast win: READ
Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch

Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch
Michelle Rodriguez reveals why she rejects James Cameron’s offer for Avatar sequel

Michelle Rodriguez reveals why she rejects James Cameron’s offer for Avatar sequel
Kyra Sedgwick reveals she was ‘paid quite less’ than her husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick reveals she was ‘paid quite less’ than her husband Kevin Bacon
Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV

Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV
Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video

Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video
Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise

Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise