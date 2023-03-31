Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment

He then went on to reveal the most embarrassing moment in his career which came early on

K-pop group EXO’s Kai admits the most embarrassing moment in his decade-long career as an idol. He just released his solo album Rover with the title track of the same name.

He has been promoting his album on multiple music shows including Music Bank where he was interviewed by Eunchae from the group Le Sserafim. She spoke to him as a part of her series called Style Diary where she goes into the dressing rooms of promoting idols.

He then went on to reveal the most embarrassing moment in his career which came early on in a video where he had to film something that included the concept of an older internet novel. For the 2013 Melon Awards, he filmed a special VCR where a female student becomes suspicious of a group of kids.

Like the movie Twilight, Kai stops a car accident with his bare hands which leads to the band performing Wolf as he is revealed to be a werewolf.