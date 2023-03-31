 
time Friday Mar 31 2023
Did IPL copy trophy display idea from PSL?

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Indian Premier League trophy (left) and Pakistan Super Leagues trophies (R) are being shown with the help of drone LED technology. — Twitter/@waraich____
Netizens trolled the Indian Premier League (IPL) for apparently copying the idea of showing their trophy during the opening ceremony of ongoing season 16 from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

The star-studded opening ceremony of the IPL was held in Ahmedabad on Friday. India's popular singer Arijit Singh alongside actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna performed during the opening ceremony.

However, a light show with the help of drones was also displayed during the ceremony, which led to people on Twitter thinking was a copy of the PSL season 8.

IPL trophy was shown with the help of drone LED technology. This technology was used for the first time in any sporting event during PSL 8's opening ceremony held in Multan in February this year.

Taking to Twitter, people trolled IPL for copying the trophy display idea of PSL.

In the first IPL 16 match, Chennai Super Kings locked horns with defending champions Gujrat Titans.

This year, PSL's opening ceremony took place in Multan for the first time in the tournament's history. For the first time, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) alongside drone show was used during the opening ceremony.

Sahir Ali Bagga, Aima Baig and PSL 8 official anthem singers, Asim Azhar, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi, performed in the tournament's opener.

Lahore Qalandars, under the leadership of Shaheen Afridi, became the first team to defend its title. Lahore beat Multan in the final to lift their second consecutive PSL title on March 18.

