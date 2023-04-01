 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

Sam Asghari addresses rumors of marital issues, split with wife Britney Spears

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Sam Asghari debunked rumors of split and marital issues with Britney Spears after being recently spotted without the wedding ring.

As reported by Page Six, the couple is still holding on to each other despite ditching their wedding rings, which brought their marital status under scrutiny.

Brandon Cohen, who is the rep for the actor, confirmed that his client is not having marital issues with the pop icon.

The BAC Talent publicist adds that Asghari, 29, simply took off his ring because he is working for a movie.

However, reps for Spears, 41, have yet not responded to multiple requests for the comment.

The Piece of Me singer and her husband recently sparked concerns about their marriage when they were both spotted without the symbolic piece of jewelry.

Spears was spotted while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday in photos obtained by the Daily Mail without her ring ahead of a trip to Mexico with her pal and manager, Cade Hudson.

Reportedly, Asghari did not accompany them to the trip because of work.

