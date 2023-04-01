 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
'The Power' actress Toni Collette reveals scene she was 'nervous' about

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

The Power actress Toni Collette has revealed the scene she felt "nervous" to film.

Collette plays Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle in the series based on the 2016 novel by Naomi Alderton. The story is set in a world where unexpectedly all teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.

In one of the scenes Collette’s character gives a risky but powerful speech, becoming one of the only politicians to inform the public about the girls' new power.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com Collette said: "We're working with really incredible material. I was actually a little bit nervous about that [scene], because it is an absolute pivot for the character and for the story.

"Because everyone's trying to suppress this truth, this new evolution – it's a serious change that's affecting people, young females specifically, all around the world, with a knock-on effect of affecting everybody, society at large. And nobody is telling the truth about it."

Collette continued: "I just find that moment very telling about my character, because she has so many responsibilities - she's a mum and she's married to this beautiful man and she's the mayor of a city. And she's suddenly thrust into this position of realising she's the only one.

"You know, that moment of like, 'Oh my god, I'm the one who has to step up and say this, I'm actually the truth teller here'. And it's a big decision because you kind of have to let go of life as it was.

"I think the line is, life may not be - I can't remember what it is. I'm not gonna try and paraphrase the wonderful writing, but it'll never be the same. Basically, life will never be the same. So I did enjoy doing it and I was a little bit nervous about it as well."

Alongside Collette the series also stars John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Eddie Marsan and many more.

