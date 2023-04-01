 
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s hurtful swipes may prove to become ‘lifelong regrets’

Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry warned his royal attacks could become his ‘lifelong regret’.

This warning for the Duke was shared by American journalist Sally Bedell Smith.

According to Express UK, Ms Smith claimed, “Well, I wish he hadn't. I really do.”

“There was a really interesting piece that Patty Davis wrote about in her memoir, in which she was very tough.”

“She was the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, and she was very, very tough on them and she wrote in this essay [saying] that she later lived to regret it, and she wondered if Harry might feel the same way because...he said very hurtful things.”

