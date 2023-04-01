Nicolas Cage rejects 'Renfield' director claim

Nicolas Cage is not buying Renfiled's director Chris McKay's claim that he remained in his Dracula character throughout the shoot on set.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ghost Rider star dismissed his filmmaker assertion, saying, "I just don't have that recollection, I don't know why Chris said that," Cage said. "I had a lot of laughs in between takes with both Chris McKay and Nick Hoult, so maybe that was his experience, maybe because I still had the fangs in my mouth that made me speak a certain way, but that wasn't my experience."

However, Syfy reported that The Tomorrow War director did not precisely say that the Oscar-winner never broke character.

Instead, the 49-year-old told Insider that the National Treasure star would retain a certain "attitude" toward the scene between takes.

"Whatever scene we did he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting," McKay said. "So if he's a little frosty in the scene, he's going to have a little bit of that between takes. But still up for whatever we were doing."

Renfield will open in theatres on April 14.