 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Favourite character returns in 'Party Down' finale surprise

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Favourite character returns in Party Down finale surprise
Favourite character returns in 'Party Down' finale surprise

Following the unforeseen revival of Party Down, the stars and producers of the comedy cult classic all mourned the absence of a cast member.

But at the end of the revival season of Party Down the said actor makes an appearance, and at a time Adam Scott’s Henry has broken up with new girlfriend Evie (Jennifer Garner).

As Henry is moonlighting again with Party Down, while teaching English and drama at a high school, an old flame walks in. Of course, it’s Lizzy Caplan (Casey).

Caplan and Party Down co-creators Rob Thomas and John Enbom spoke to RollingStone about the finale surprise.

"I was supposed to be in this season, then scheduling conflicts combined with strict Covid rules meant that it was going to be impossible for me to be a part of it. It was truly heartbreaking. It was something we’ve all been waiting for for so long. So then when they got in touch with me and said, “Hey, we can fly a splinter unit into New York to shoot this one little tag, we’ll sneak around. Are you up for it?” And I was like, “Obviously, obviously!” Having now watched the whole thing, personally, I’m devastated that I wasn’t there. But from a narrative perspective? High praise. A-plus.”

“Even though this was incredible to be able to pop in at the end, I still feel like I didn’t get to come back. But yes, it was nice to have this little secret.”

“I was probably a bit more concerned than I let on to people that they would think I wouldn’t want to come back, or they wouldn’t want to have me come back. I was as verbal as possible about how much it devastated me. And my castmates were very sweet about making me feel like I was a part of it. Even though I wasn’t there, I was in communication with them. So it’s very, very bittersweet.”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe

Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'fatal' rift with royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'fatal' rift with royal family
Fans think Taylor Swift is teasing the release of ‘Speak Now’

Fans think Taylor Swift is teasing the release of ‘Speak Now’
Amy Jo Johnson set to write new Power Rangers comic book series

Amy Jo Johnson set to write new Power Rangers comic book series
Donnie Yen reacts to Oscars petition

Donnie Yen reacts to Oscars petition
Lana Del Rey achieves her sixth No. 1 album

Lana Del Rey achieves her sixth No. 1 album
'Murder Mystery 2' director ‘tricked’ Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler about ‘ending’

'Murder Mystery 2' director ‘tricked’ Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler about ‘ending’

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower cast in ‘Witchboard’ remake

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower cast in ‘Witchboard’ remake

Teyana Taylor will be playing Dionne Warwick in a biopic

Teyana Taylor will be playing Dionne Warwick in a biopic
Mark Wahlberg explains how his faith impacted his career choices

Mark Wahlberg explains how his faith impacted his career choices
Nicolas Cage rejects 'Renfield' director claim

Nicolas Cage rejects 'Renfield' director claim
Andrew Tate slams 'South Park' roast

Andrew Tate slams 'South Park' roast