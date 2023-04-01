Netflix has ‘shelled out millions’ to ‘get the goss, the dirt, the tea’

File Footage

Prince Harry urged to realize that Netflix only ‘shelled out millions’ to ‘get the goss, the dirt, the tea’ on royals because they have board members to keep happy.



Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issued these warnings.

According to the NZ Herald, “Harry did not have to bring the Palace or his relatives into this court action, not in the least.”

“The case can be made, if you’re feeling a tad generous, that he sorta, kinda, maybe had to take a few shots at the royal family in his and Meghan’s Netflix series and his memoir Spare to keep their paymasters happy.”

“Let’s be honest here. These massive entertainment companies have shareholders to report to and boards to keep sweet.”

“They only shelled out millions to the royals-without-portfolios so they could get the goss, the dirt, the tea, whatever you want to call it. They wanted juicy morsels that would encourage audiences to click, subscribe and buy.”

“But this court case is an entirely different kettle of line-caught fish. Harry could have pursued his action against the publisher without pillorying the Palace for the approximately 87th time.”