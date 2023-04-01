Seth Rogen puts claim in Kanye West 'apology'

Seth Rogen has joked to staked some claim on Kanye West's apparent dialed back on its antisemitism rampage after watching 21 Jump Street, whose some jokes written by the actor.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the actor said,"You know what? [Jonah Hill] can have it. Happy to be left out of that one. But you know what? Good! Cured! They should send that movie around the world, let everyone watch it!" Rogen joked.

"I wrote some jokes for that movie, so I feel slight ownership," the actor said.

West surprised fans earlier after taking to Instagram, announcing that the Jonah Hill-starrer film compelled him to soul-searching after his infamous antisemitism rants.

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," he wrote.

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people."

"No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew," adding, "Thank you, Jonah Hill I love you," he concluded.