Jisoo from Blackpink’s solo achieves highest views of any K-pop MV

By April 1st, it has already gone on to amass around 40,069,513 views on Youtube

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has earned the highest number of views of any K-pop music video in 2023 so far. She released her solo debut album Me and the music video for the title track Flower on March 31st.

By April 1st, it had already gone on to amass around 40,069,513 views on Youtube. Although, Youtube has yet to confirm the views accumulated in the first 24 hours, the current view count seems to confirm that it is the most viewed K-pop MV this year.

She also went on to break the record for the highest first-week sales and first-day sales of any female K-pop soloist in Hanteo history. She also earned the highest stock pre-orders by a female K-pop soloist.