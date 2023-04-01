 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

K-pop group NMIXX has crossed 100 million views for the first time on their debut track O.O’s music video.  They achieved the career milestone on March 31st.

The music video was initially released in February 2022 which means it took the MV around 1 year and one month to achieve 100 million views. Though the reception of their debut track was not the best because of its abrupt beat change and accusations of plagiarism, the music video still performed well.

The group just came out with their new comeback called Expérgo which has seen a fairly positive reception. Though their pre-release track Young, Dumb, Stupid was not to everyone’s taste because of its unique sound, their lead track Love Me Like This was well-liked by their fans.

