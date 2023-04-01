 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

'Interview With The Vampire' star Bailey Bass removed from show: Find out her replacement

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Interview With The Vampire star Bailey Bass removed from show: Find out her replacement

Interview With The Vampire actress Bailey Bass has exited the show and has been replaced in the second season.

AMC Networks decided to replace Bailey Bass with Delainey Hayles for season 2 of Interview With The Vampire, according to Deadline.

"Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two," the network revealed in a statement.

The network also added, "We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best."

Bass released her own statement, "Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season."

She further added, "Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans."

