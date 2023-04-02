 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday
Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday 

Céline Dion celebrated her milestone 55th birthday on March 30 (Thursday). The Canadian legend thanked fans for the immense love she received on her big day and made her day a special occasion.

For the unversed, Dion has kept a low profile ever since she revealed she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December.

The singer has chosen to stay home and regain her strength. Amid her health condition, Dion’s team shared a message on her birthday on Instagram.

Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

“On this very special day, we’d like to wish you, dear Celine, a very happy 55th birthday!,” the message read, accompanying a video montage of highlights from her career.

“To all of you fans who would like to leave a message for Celine on this occasion, please do so by posting your video or picture on your Instagram, Twitter or TikTok account using the hashtag #LetsTalkAboutLove25 so we can add it to the message board: messagesfor.celinedion.com,” the post concluded.

Dion, later, responded to fans’ love via an Instagram Story. She wrote, “I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!”

She also repeated the message in French.

Dion’s Love Again co-stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra also wished her on her birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge
King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen
Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary

Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary
Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?

Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?
Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’

Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation
Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man video

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man
Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network

Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network
Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career video

Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.
Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public video

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public
Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London

Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London