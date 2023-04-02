Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are allegedly dating

Rumors have been circulating about currently single celebrities, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady.

Model Gisele Bundchen divorced the NFL legend Brady, a few months before Witherspoon announced that she had split up with her husband Jim Toth.

Consequently, the Legally Blonde actress and the NFL star have been linked with various other celebrities and, earlier this week, celebrity gossip insider DeuxMoi reported that Brady and Witherspoon are dating.

"A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced," a tipster claimed.

The tipster used the email address [email protected] to leave little doubt who was the subject of speculation. The email address refers to Witherspoon's famous movie and Brady's two NFL teams.

Brady split from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen last year.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth made the decision to divorce in March, 2023.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon's Instagram account.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."