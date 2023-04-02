'Sicario 3' is unlikely: Josh Brolin

Sicario actor Josh Brolin opened up about the future of the third installment of the action-packed drug-cartel fighting film series.

During an interview with Variety, the Dune actor shared a discouraging update on the third part status, saying that they have been working hard to get Sicario 3 to see the light of day and time, but the environment has so far changed now.

"These people that I got to work with aren't necessarily doing a lot of films now. All these people that you're talking about, Paul Thomas Anderson, it's tough for him to do a film. Paul's become a really close friend, and I loved working with him on 'Inherent Vice.'

The actor added, "I can't wait to see what he does next. But I think he knows that these types of movies are not necessarily getting made so much anymore, $20 to 45 million dollar movies. Would 'No Country [for Old Men] get made today? Would 'True Grit' get made today? Would 'Sicario' get made today? 'Sicario 3,' we've been trying to get that right and get that going, but why hasn't it happened? How long can you wait? A tough movie to get made even though the two made money, and people are asking about it all the time."