 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Taemin from K-pop group Shinee gives update before military discharge

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Fans are eagerly anticipating the idol’s return and his reunion with the band
Fans are eagerly anticipating the idol’s return and his reunion with the band

K-pop group Shinee’s Taemin provides an update on social media days before his official discharge from the military. The group’s official account posted new photos and hashtags on Twitter.

The hashtags counted down the days until he ends his official military service and it included a comment from the idol as well as he wrote to his fans: “I'm going to meet you soon, haha.”

Two photos were posted with the tweet one of which is a new shot that shows him in a car, similar to his famous car VLives and the second one is from his performance of Marry You along with the other members from Shinee: Onew, Key and Minho.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the idol’s return and his reunion with the band. 

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars April Fools' Day'

Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars April Fools' Day'
Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale

Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale
K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification

K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating
Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval
Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’

Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’
Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’ video

Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’
Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration

Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration
'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo
BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo

BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo
'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts