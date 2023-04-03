 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry knew he was ‘stupid’ for ‘wasting’ Eton education

Prince Harry admits he decided to quit drugs alongside his class mates during Eton days.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he pledged alongside his friends to stop doing weed before their exams.

He pens: “I knew this was bad behavior. I knew it was wrong. My mates knew too. We talked about it often, while stoned, how stupid we were to be wasting an Eton education. Once, we even made a pact. At the start of exam period, called Trials, we vowed to quit cold turkey, until after the final Trial.”

However, Harry reveals: “But the very next night, lying in bed, I heard my mates in the hall, cackling, whispering. Headed to the loo. Bloody hell, they’re already breaking the pact! I got out of bed, joined them. As the assembly line cranked up, bath to basin to loo, as the weed began to take effect, we shook our heads. What idiots we were, thinking we could change.”

