 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘hid’ from everybody at castle during school vacations

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Prince Harry admits he did not like to stay at home during vacations from school.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex confesses he loved hiding alone in the corners of his abode to feel safe.

He pens: “Whenever I was home from school, I hid. I hid upstairs in the nursery. I hid inside my new video games. I played Halo endlessly against an American who called himself Prophet and knew me only as BillandBaz.”

Harry adds: “I hid in the basement beneath Highgrove, usually with Willy. We called it Club H. Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove.”

Prince Harry graduated from Eton in June 2003.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston ignores criticism for following 'controversial' account that targets Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston ignores criticism for following 'controversial' account that targets Meghan Markle

Joe Biden's decision not to attend King Charles' coronation called insult to UK

Joe Biden's decision not to attend King Charles' coronation called insult to UK
UK announces funding for public organisations to apply for a portrait of King Charles

UK announces funding for public organisations to apply for a portrait of King Charles

Winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards

Winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards
Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage to sort out belongings before vacating property

Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage to sort out belongings before vacating property

Gigi Hadid thanks Ambani family for 'unforgettable first trip' to India

Gigi Hadid thanks Ambani family for 'unforgettable first trip' to India

Prince William felt no need to ‘pretend’ Harry was ‘stranger’ at 'club H' video

Prince William felt no need to ‘pretend’ Harry was ‘stranger’ at 'club H'
Prince Harry talks about ‘typical weekend’ evenings with Prince William

Prince Harry talks about ‘typical weekend’ evenings with Prince William
Prince Harry talks about ‘messenger’ fox that got news from ‘future’ video

Prince Harry talks about ‘messenger’ fox that got news from ‘future’
Prince Harry says Thames Valley Police at school did not make him feel ‘safe’ video

Prince Harry says Thames Valley Police at school did not make him feel ‘safe’
Prince Harry talks about ‘giggling’ drug nights with Eton pals video

Prince Harry talks about ‘giggling’ drug nights with Eton pals
Prince Harry knew he was ‘stupid’ for ‘wasting’ Eton education video

Prince Harry knew he was ‘stupid’ for ‘wasting’ Eton education