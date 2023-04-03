 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

Prince William felt no need to ‘pretend’ Harry was ‘stranger’ at 'club H'

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Prince William felt more peace in his exclusive club with Prince Harry than any other place in the world, says the latter.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his elder brother enjoyed his company at their secret hideout.

He pens : “Willy felt the same. I often thought he seemed more at peace down there than anywhere else on earth. And it was a relief, I think, to be somewhere that he didn’t feel the need to pretend I was a stranger”

This comes as both Prince Harry and Prince William experience a rift in their relationship post Harry’s exit for the UK and bombshell sit-in with Oprah Winfrey.

