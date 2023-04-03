Gigi Hadid thanks Ambani family for 'unforgettable first trip' to India

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Sunday thanked India's Ambani family in Mumbai for the opening weekend of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre.

"It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life in a beautiful world-class Cultural Centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India," she said on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid said, "After seeing the opening nights of "The great Indian Musical" and "India in Fashion" exhibit, I learned so much and know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions- from dance to design from music to art."

She said it was an "unforgettable first trip to India". Hollywood actors Tom Holland, Zendaya and many other celebrities also attended the event.



