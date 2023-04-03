Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Award to his mom amid her cancer recovery

Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery

Paul Mescal won his career’s first Best Actor Olivier Award for his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire.

The Oscar nominee, 27, dedicated his latest win to his cancer-stricken mother Dearbhla. While accepting the honor at London's Almeida Theatre, Mescal shared that he hopes she “gets better”.

The Normal People actor was nominated among Tom Hollander, Rafe Spall, David Tennant, and Giles Terera in the best actor category.

Mescal took home the gong for his portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in the play, which received six nominations in total.

Taking to the stage, Mescal expressed his gratitude and thanked his mother, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I hope you get better,” he added.

In the winners’ room at the Oliviers, Mescal told the media, “My mum and dad are at home. My mum’s unwell at the moment, so hopefully it’ll give her a little bit of a lift and dad as well who is looking after her.

“It kind of feels maybe narcissistic or egotistical to assume that that will help anything, but I hope that it does.’ A shocked Paul exclaimed, ‘What is happening?”, while holding his award.