Monday Apr 03 2023
Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon sharing their long friendship after their shot to popularity from 1997's Goodwill Hunting; the pair are now set to collaborate on the upcoming movie Air.

Speaking to The Boston Globe, the Gone Girl actor said, "We're old enough now to look back at 25 years and go, well, who you spend your time with at work turns out to make up a very big part of the quality of your life."

"If you're really lucky, you love what you do and you love who you work with, and as they say back home," — he said, in a Boston accent, "Ya nevah work anothah day in ya life!" the actor added.

As per Globe, The Martian star said always remember the people you care about and admire.

"I'm very mindful of when I do get to work with people that I love," Damon added. "I appreciate those moments because they are so hard to come by."

Helmed by Affleck, the megastar's forthcoming movie Air follows Michael Jordan's shoe deal with Nike story.

Affleck essayed the Nike founder Phil Knight role, while Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike scout who took Jordan's onboard.

