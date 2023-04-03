 
Showbiz
Monday Apr 03 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan': OTT rights fight intensifies

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Jawan is slated to release in theatres on June 2, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is expected to be another blockbuster after Pathaan therefore all OTT giants are fighting to acquire it’s streaming rights.

Some close sources shared a few details about the intensifying war emerging between the digital media platforms.

According to the sources: “Jawan is viewed as a film that can bring in tremendous viewership. The film has a universal appeal, and thanks to mega budgets spent on the scale of the film, it’s expected to be a spectacle. Most importantly, it is a multi-lingual film which will penetrate across markets, garnering viewership across the country. In that sense it’s a true pan-india film with big names from across the nation. It is bound to connect with a wider audience. All of this a big win for any OTT platform.”

So far there are reports claiming that Netflix is heading close to bag the official rights of Shah Rukh’s film.

Netflix and SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment have years long relationship. The OTT giant hold almost 20 titles of the SRK’s production house and will open handedly welcome another title to be added in the list.

Atlee’s Jawan is slated to release on June 2, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Durr, Nayanthara in vital roles. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will also be playing a cameo in the movie, reports Pinkvilla.  

