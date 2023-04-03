 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry branded ‘even more stupid’ than thought prior

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry warned he’s behaving in a ‘completely imbecilic’ way for attacking ‘own family’

Royal biographer and author Alexander Larman brought these claims to light.

He warns, “In Britain it’s speculated about so much, the idea of will they be together or will they talk to each other? I think it’s fair to say no.”

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “Because after Harry published Spare, he knew exactly what he was doing — or if he didn’t know what he was doing, he’s even more stupid than we thought he was.”

“Anyone who isn’t completely imbecilic would know that to publish a book like Spare with that level of attack on your family is essentially ending any kind of relationship you’re ever going to have.”

Before concluding Mr Larman also added, “The feud, which is now very much in public domain — it’s very similar, in so many regards, between George VI and the Duke of Windsor.”

