Is Chris Evans' 'Captain America' returning to MCU?

Chris Evans has finally answered the frequently asked question of Captain America fans, regarding the film's return in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga.

The Before We Go actor, who starred in one of the most beloved Avengers saga of MCU as Steve Rogers/Captain America, addressed the possibility of his return to the franchise.

Evans passed on the shield to Falcon, Sam Wilson, who became the MCU's new Captain America. 

With Anthony Mackie is currently working on Captain America: New World Order, which is expected to release next year, many fans are wondering if Evans would ever consider returning to the MCU.

The actor has answered the question last weekend, at this year's C2E2, 

"It's tough, because look, I love that role deeply. He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there's more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure. But at the same time, I'm very, very precious with it" told Evans.

"I'd become, you know, it's like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don't want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well."

He further added, "as much as I'm connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn't quite feel right right now."

