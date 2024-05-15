 

Kanye West close aide still wants to work despite stepping down

Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Kanye West company but offers return on a condition

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Despite Milo Yiannopoulos, the Yeezy ex-chief of staff resignation, he says he would work with Kanye West again if he abandons the X-rated venture.

The recently announced adult project is creating cracks within his team as reportedly many have left the company, which the Grammy winner founded in 2009.

Working closely for Ye for two years, Milo said he is quitting from the aide post in a letter which he shared with the TMZ.

"I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution."

Milo, however, was not only at odds with the 46-year-old's new team, but he has also objected to Kanye's new X-rated venture.

In his resignation letter, the 39-year-old blamed Yeezy's venture into the adult industry as the reason for his departure.

Milo said that distancing himself from the project would have a negative impact on him.

He said it can be "an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."

Despite this, Milo said he is up for reprising his role if the Donda hitmaker closed the project. "It would be an honor to serve you again," he said.

This comes as reports suggest Kanye is nervous about the project after the strong backlash he received.

