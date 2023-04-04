Camilla stern had a stern gesture for Kate Middleton at Queen’s funeral

Queen Consort Camilla seems to have sent Kate Middleton a secret gesture during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.



In a clip that resurfaced on TikTok seems shows Camilla gesturing towards Princess Charlotte as the funeral procession passed through Wellington Arch, around half a mile from Buckingham Palace on September 19th, 2022, via Newsweek.

Footage of the moment has gone newly viral on TikTok, after being viewed more than a million times.

The caption to the clip read, “Camilla gesturing to Kate Middleton (out of shot) to stop Charlotte talking.”





Marking the end of an era for the royal family, the funeral of the late Queen for an important event where cameras were focussed intensely on the royals including the young great-grandchildren of the late monarch.

While King Charles and Camilla were the focus of the event, the young Waleses caught the attention of the camera. Footage from the day shows a brief interaction between Charlotte and Prince George, before the princess leans over her shoulder and appears to mouth the word “ow.”

Camilla then turns back towards Kate and points to Charlotte, whose behaviour during the funeral service at the abbey was impeccable.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will once again have the focus of the lens on them at the upcoming Coronation of their grandfather, King Charles.

As Charles and Camilla will be crowned during the ceremony in Westminster Abbey in May, Charlotte and George are expected to be at the abbey with their parents Kate and Prince William.

As for Prince Louis, the parents are still unsure if he is too young for the serious ceremony.