 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla stern had a stern gesture for Kate Middleton at Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Queen Consort Camilla seems to have sent Kate Middleton a secret gesture during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

In a clip that resurfaced on TikTok seems shows Camilla gesturing towards Princess Charlotte as the funeral procession passed through Wellington Arch, around half a mile from Buckingham Palace on September 19th, 2022, via Newsweek.

Footage of the moment has gone newly viral on TikTok, after being viewed more than a million times.

The caption to the clip read, “Camilla gesturing to Kate Middleton (out of shot) to stop Charlotte talking.”


Marking the end of an era for the royal family, the funeral of the late Queen for an important event where cameras were focussed intensely on the royals including the young great-grandchildren of the late monarch.

While King Charles and Camilla were the focus of the event, the young Waleses caught the attention of the camera. Footage from the day shows a brief interaction between Charlotte and Prince George, before the princess leans over her shoulder and appears to mouth the word “ow.”

Camilla then turns back towards Kate and points to Charlotte, whose behaviour during the funeral service at the abbey was impeccable.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will once again have the focus of the lens on them at the upcoming Coronation of their grandfather, King Charles.

As Charles and Camilla will be crowned during the ceremony in Westminster Abbey in May, Charlotte and George are expected to be at the abbey with their parents Kate and Prince William.

As for Prince Louis, the parents are still unsure if he is too young for the serious ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirms dating Harry Styles after Tokyo date

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirms dating Harry Styles after Tokyo date
James Gunn says ‘Superman’ will have ‘quite different’ tone from ‘Gotg’

James Gunn says ‘Superman’ will have ‘quite different’ tone from ‘Gotg’

Chris Pratt hits out at critics who predicted first Guardians of the Galaxy would flop

Chris Pratt hits out at critics who predicted first Guardians of the Galaxy would flop
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time
James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list

James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list
Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split

Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split
Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role

Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role
Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets

Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation? video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation?
Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday

Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday
'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals

'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals