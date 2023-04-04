Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role

Prince William has handed former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern an important royal role, the Prince of Wales confirmed on Tuesday.



The Earthshot Prize shared Jacinda’s photo and message on its official Instagram handle, saying “We're delighted to welcome Jacinda Ardern to The Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees.”

The Prince of Wales reposted the same on his official Instagram stories, saying “It is an honour to welcome Jacinda Ardern to the Earthshot Prize team.”

He further said, “Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission.”

Meanwhile, Jacinda’s message reads: “Since its inception, I’ve believed Earthshot’s power to encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism.”